Insider Selling: Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) President Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AON opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AON by 26.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 262,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,384,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of AON by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AON by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 115.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

