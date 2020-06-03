Insider Buying: USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) EVP Acquires $63,100.00 in Stock

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) EVP Timothy W. Guin acquired 10,000 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $63,100.00.
USAK opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $126.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USA Truck by 22.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 602,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.