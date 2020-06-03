Insider Buying: USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) EVP Acquires $63,100.00 in Stock

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) EVP Timothy W. Guin acquired 10,000 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $63,100.00.

USAK opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $126.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Truck has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USA Truck by 22.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 602,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

