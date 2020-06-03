Insider Buying: USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Director Robert E. Creager purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.30 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

USAK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

