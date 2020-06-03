Insider Buying: Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 2,700 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.73 per share, with a total value of $196,371.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

