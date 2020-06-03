Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Acquires 169 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Richard Hutton acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,363.83 ($1,794.04).

GRG stock opened at GBX 1,826 ($24.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50. Greggs plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,708.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,007.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Greggs to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt downgraded Greggs to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Shore Capital downgraded Greggs to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,076.43 ($27.31).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

