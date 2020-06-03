Insider Buying: Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXTR opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 267,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 9.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 14.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 62,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

