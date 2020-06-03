Insider Buying: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Major Shareholder Acquires 23,569 Shares of Stock

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 23,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $225,083.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 66,838 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $648,996.98.

On Friday, May 22nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 12,300 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $115,866.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 39,800 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $384,070.00.

Shares of EARN opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 36.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth $3,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

