Insider Buying: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Purchases 7,265 Shares of Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Garth Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 13,386 shares of Continental Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,733.60.

Shares of CLR opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $43.57.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,231,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

