Insider Buying: BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Major Shareholder Buys 9,375 Shares of Stock

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 9,375 shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $150,187.50. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get BOSTON OMAHA alerts:

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 50.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.