InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $459,264.78 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 43,083 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $459,264.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at $63,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.25.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter.
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.