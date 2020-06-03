InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $459,264.78 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 43,083 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $459,264.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at $63,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 85.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 142.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 62.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 111,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.