Imperial Capital Asset Managem Acquires 5,000 Shares of Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Stock

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) major shareholder Imperial Capital Asset Managem acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $11,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Imperial Capital Asset Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Imperial Capital Asset Managem bought 4,425 shares of Great Elm Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $8,673.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GEC opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Great Elm Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

