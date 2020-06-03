ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.55, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICC by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in ICC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in ICC by 2.1% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

