JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ibstock to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 212 ($2.79) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Ibstock to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ibstock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235.14 ($3.09).

Ibstock stock opened at GBX 197.64 ($2.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.21. The company has a market capitalization of $811.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26).

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, analysts forecast that Ibstock will post 2162.0000103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Hudson bought 9,247 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

