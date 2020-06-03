Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 219,462 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 529,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 12,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 128,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,110. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

