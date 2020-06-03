HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 790 ($10.39). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale lowered HSBC to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 471.67 ($6.20).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 384.80 ($5.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.35. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In related news, insider John Hinshaw sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.33), for a total value of £2,875.50 ($3,782.56). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total value of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,705 shares of company stock worth $35,788,400.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

