Hilliard M. Eure Sells 2,018 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $40,541.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at $391,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HZO opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. MarineMax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $408.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MarineMax by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.