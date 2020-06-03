Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

HRTG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

HRTG stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $347.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

