HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hengan International Group Company Limited operates as an investment holding company. It engages in the manufacturing, distributing and selling of personal hygiene products, food and snack products and skin care products primarily in China. The company’s operating segments consists of Tissue Paper Products, Sanitary Napkins Products, Disposable Diapers Products, Food and Snacks Products and Skin Care Products and Others. Hengan International Group Company Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.834 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

