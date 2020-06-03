HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.79 ($42.77).

HLE stock opened at €38.84 ($45.16) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a 12 month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €32.96 and its 200 day moving average is €39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

