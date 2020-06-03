HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.93 ($73.18).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €48.32 ($56.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €41.98 and its 200 day moving average is €54.10. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 1 year high of €73.02 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

