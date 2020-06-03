Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues Earnings Results

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Healthequity updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.30 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. Healthequity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

