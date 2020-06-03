Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues Earnings Results

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Healthequity updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.30 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.23 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. Healthequity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46.
In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Healthequity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
