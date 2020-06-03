Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Healthequity worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 1st quarter valued at $75,630,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,462,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthequity by 23.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,562,000 after buying an additional 505,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Healthequity by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

