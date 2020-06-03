Head to Head Survey: Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) versus Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Houlihan Lokey and Affiliated Managers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 2 2 0 2.50 Affiliated Managers Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.51%. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus price target of $64.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.90%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Affiliated Managers Group.

Volatility and Risk

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Affiliated Managers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 15.85% 22.67% 13.91% Affiliated Managers Group 9.12% 19.43% 9.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Affiliated Managers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.16 billion 3.40 $183.79 million $3.20 18.88 Affiliated Managers Group $2.24 billion 1.44 $15.70 million $14.22 4.80

Houlihan Lokey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affiliated Managers Group. Affiliated Managers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Affiliated Managers Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Affiliated Managers Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

