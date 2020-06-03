Head to Head Review: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and COMSCORE (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rimini Street alerts:

51.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of COMSCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of COMSCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rimini Street and COMSCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $281.05 million 1.13 $17.53 million $0.25 18.64 COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than COMSCORE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rimini Street and COMSCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 COMSCORE 0 2 2 0 2.50

COMSCORE has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given COMSCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe COMSCORE is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and COMSCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -1.69% -8.21% 11.92% COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

COMSCORE beats Rimini Street on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It also provides television (TV) and cross-platform audience products and services to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite. In addition, the company offers advertising products comprising validated Campaign Essentials, Lift Models, and Activation solutions, which enable customers to execute, measure, and optimize ad campaigns and to protect the integrity of their brands. Further, it provides movies products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include Box Office Essentials, Box Office Analytics, Swift, and Hollywood Software. The company serves local and national television broadcasters and content owners, network operators, digital content publishers and Internet technology companies, advertising agencies, movie studios, hardware device and component manufacturers, financial service companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer products, and political campaigns and related organizations. comScore, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.