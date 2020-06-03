Head-To-Head Contrast: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 7.33 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -0.38 Moderna $60.21 million 369.13 -$514.02 million ($1.55) -38.63

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -437.91% -1,909.37% -190.56% Moderna -963.84% -37.49% -29.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moderna 0 1 8 0 2.89

Titan Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.53%. Moderna has a consensus price target of $67.70, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Moderna.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

