Head-To-Head Contrast: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) & Safeguard Scientifics (NASDAQ:SFE)

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and Safeguard Scientifics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance $26.50 million 2.24 -$12.50 million $0.08 16.63 Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A $54.56 million $2.64 2.55

Safeguard Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portman Ridge Finance. Safeguard Scientifics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portman Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Portman Ridge Finance and Safeguard Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safeguard Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and Safeguard Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance -107.68% 5.90% 2.70% Safeguard Scientifics N/A 27.44% 23.35%

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics beats Portman Ridge Finance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

