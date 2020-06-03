Head to Head Contrast: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) & Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square (NYSE:SQ) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Square and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 5 17 17 0 2.31 Dynatrace 0 4 14 0 2.78

Square presently has a consensus target price of $68.53, suggesting a potential downside of 22.12%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $33.42, suggesting a potential downside of 13.56%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Square.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Square shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Square and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square 5.99% 0.44% 0.14% Dynatrace -76.59% -23.20% -6.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Square and Dynatrace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $4.71 billion 8.20 $375.45 million $0.17 517.65 Dynatrace $545.80 million 19.89 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -72.94

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Square beats Dynatrace on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

