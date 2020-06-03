Head to Head Comparison: ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) & TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) and TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and TUI AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR N/A N/A N/A TUI AG/ADR -0.53% -2.64% -0.60%

0.1% of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TUI AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and TUI AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR $19.51 billion 1.00 $1.12 billion $1.70 14.43 TUI AG/ADR $21.36 billion 0.17 $469.64 million $0.40 7.50

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TUI AG/ADR. TUI AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and TUI AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR 0 1 5 0 2.83 TUI AG/ADR 2 2 1 0 1.80

Dividends

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TUI AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TUI AG/ADR pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TUI AG/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI AG/ADR has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR beats TUI AG/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and sale of sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, lingerie, children's wear, menswear, footwear, accessories, hosiery, beauty, and homeware. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

TUI AG/ADR Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services. It operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 6 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 16 cruise liners, as well as approximately 380 hotels. TUI AG is based in Hanover, Germany.

