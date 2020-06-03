Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after buying an additional 424,121 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,040,000 after buying an additional 381,625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

