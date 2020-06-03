Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBIO. TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.92.

Shares of HBIO opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million.

In other news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

