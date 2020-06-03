Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Given a C$1.45 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$1.45 target price on Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE HTL opened at C$1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 million and a PE ratio of 198.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.12.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$157,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,300. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,843 shares of company stock valued at $185,419.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.