Halma (LON:HLMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,278.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,278 ($29.97) and last traded at GBX 2,272 ($29.89), with a volume of 282466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,254 ($29.65).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLMA. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.36) price target (up from GBX 1,980 ($26.05)) on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,929 ($25.37).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,160.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,084.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

