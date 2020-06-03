Halma (LON:HLMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,278.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,278 ($29.97) and last traded at GBX 2,272 ($29.89), with a volume of 282466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,254 ($29.65).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLMA. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.36) price target (up from GBX 1,980 ($26.05)) on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,929 ($25.37).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,160.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,084.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

