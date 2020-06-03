HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of HLFDY opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.75. HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

About HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

