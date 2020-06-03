H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 153.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HM.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 140 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 115 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a SEK 123 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

HM.B opened at SEK 157.20 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 168.13.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.