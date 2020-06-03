H C. Bailey, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Stock

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 104.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

