Greenlane (GNLN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenlane stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.39. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

