Greenlane (GNLN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Greenlane stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.39. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.
Greenlane Company Profile
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.
