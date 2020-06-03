GreenGro Technologies (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Shares Down 16.1%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) shares traded down 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 6,745,633 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 250% from the average session volume of 1,926,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRNH)

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

