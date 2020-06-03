Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

GPL stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 480.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 789,782 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 621,384 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 547,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

