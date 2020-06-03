Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

GSHD opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 767,024 shares in the company, valued at $33,818,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 80,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $3,735,801.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,109.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,571 shares of company stock valued at $26,489,453. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 789.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

