Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 2,500 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $150,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,201 shares in the company, valued at $41,446,570.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Mark Evan Jones sold 2,301 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $138,198.06.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mark Evan Jones sold 4,076 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $245,823.56.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 3,125 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $187,937.50.

On Monday, May 11th, Mark Evan Jones sold 30,678 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,878,720.72.

On Thursday, May 7th, Mark Evan Jones sold 30,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Mark Evan Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Mark Evan Jones sold 42,447 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $1,963,173.75.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mark Evan Jones sold 11,063 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $499,383.82.

On Friday, March 20th, Mark Evan Jones sold 28,543 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $1,292,141.61.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 80,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $3,735,801.24.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 270.92 and a beta of 0.78. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

