GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Down 2.1%

GoldMoney Inc (TSE:XAU) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.30, 25,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 107,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $177.20 million and a PE ratio of -30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

About GoldMoney (TSE:XAU)

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

