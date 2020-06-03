Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

GSL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Global Ship Lease from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Global Ship Lease from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 148,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

