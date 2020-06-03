Global Ltd Bharti Sells 46,228 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Stock

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 46,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $1,455,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Ltd Bharti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of Triton International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,843.75.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Triton International by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,742,000 after purchasing an additional 635,241 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,792,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 43,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triton International by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,292,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 31,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

