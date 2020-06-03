Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.29.

GERN stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $329.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative return on equity of 52.95% and a negative net margin of 16,449.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Geron by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Geron by 101.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

