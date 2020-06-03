GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel Sells 3,751 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 3.00. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,293,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 648,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.