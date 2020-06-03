Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Get Genesco alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GCO. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Genesco from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NYSE:GCO opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $280.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,152,000 after buying an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,992,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.