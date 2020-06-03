Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Get Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GZPFY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. VTB Capital cut shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

GZPFY stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.