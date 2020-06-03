Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON GMR opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Tuesday. Gaming Realms has a 1 year low of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.90 ($0.16). The firm has a market cap of $36.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.31.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) by GBX (1) (($0.01)). As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming Realms will post 200 EPS for the current year.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.