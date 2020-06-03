FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a report issued on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 79.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 285.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.7% during the first quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

