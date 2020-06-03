FY2023 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 823,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,790,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,233,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

